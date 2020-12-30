Bro. Sonny Harvison, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Morrilton, will celebrate 50 years in ministry on Jan. 10.
Harvison surrendered his life to the ministry on Jan. 10, 1971, in Springdale, Arkansas.
Soon after Harvison’s surrender, he transferred from the University of Arkansas to Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas, and was called to serve Calvary Baptist Church as Youth and Music Minister with Bro. John W. Smith as pastor.
Harvison served Calvary until 1977. It was during his time at Calvary that Bro. John died and Harvison was selected to fill the pulpit of Calvary during this time of interim. When Calvary called Bro. Jerry Jolly to become pastor and Harvison stayed with Calvary until being called to pastor Wildwood Baptist Church in Otto, Missouri.
Harvison remained in Missouri until becoming a missionary for the BMAA to help establish a church in Fords, New Jersey, not far from Staten Island, New York. Harvison worked with the Grace Baptist Church until 1982.
Harvison was called to be the pastor of Berean Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. After three years, Mount Olive Baptist church in Guy, Arkansas, called Harvison as pastor in 1985. Harvison and family moved to Guy in August of 1985.
The family enjoyed a wonderful time of ministry, love and service for 19 plus years.
In 2005, Harvison accepted the position of Executive Pastor of Temple Baptist Church (Now Southwest Baptist) in Little Rock. Harvison worked with pastor Martin Jamison.
In 2007, Harvison accepted the call of Calvary Baptist Church in Morrilton as pastor.
"It was like coming home again," his wife said.
He has been pastor of Calvary for 13 years.
In 1995, Delta Epsilon Chi Honor Society of the Accrediting Association of Bible Colleges selected Harvison for Outstanding Achievement in pastoral leadership. He served on the Board of Trustees for Central Baptist College from 1998 through 2001 and as President and Vice President of the BMAA of Arkansas, 1997 to 2000.
Harvison parents are the late Claude and Pauline Harvison of Springdale, Arkansas. He married Susie Anne Harris, daughter of Norman and Margaret Harris from Springdale, Arkansas, in 1972. The Harvison’s have four children: Chad and wife Nancy who live in Hensley with their 3 children, Joshua, David and Hope. Shelly and husband Michael Chandler, who live in Conway, with their 3 sons, Gabriel, Noah and Luke. Kayla and husband Lance White, who live in Greenbrier and Alisha and husband Zach Farris who live in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, with their two sons, Oliver and Fletcher.
Harvison feels that he is following in his grandfather’s — Claude Houston Harvison — footsteps, who was a circuit riding pastor in the early 1900s serving churches in Pottsville, Lincoln and Elm Springs Arkansas.
