A collection of community members spoke in favor of the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education’s decisions over the last year at Tuesday night’s May board meeting in the CPSD Administration Building. Some seven community members spoke at the meeting, thanking board members for their service and the actions they’ve taken despite opposition from some others in the community.

The show of support by the community members came three weeks after another group of speakers shared thoughts mostly critical of the board at the April meeting, as previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat. Tami Marsh, who said she previously spoke at the board’s meeting last October, started the patrons comments portion of Tuesday’s meeting, telling board members “the barrage of personal attacks you withstand on a daily basis must be daunting.”

