A collection of community members spoke in favor of the Conway Public Schools (CPSD) Board of Education’s decisions over the last year at Tuesday night’s May board meeting in the CPSD Administration Building. Some seven community members spoke at the meeting, thanking board members for their service and the actions they’ve taken despite opposition from some others in the community.
The show of support by the community members came three weeks after another group of speakers shared thoughts mostly critical of the board at the April meeting, as previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat. Tami Marsh, who said she previously spoke at the board’s meeting last October, started the patrons comments portion of Tuesday’s meeting, telling board members “the barrage of personal attacks you withstand on a daily basis must be daunting.”
“What appalls me most is the loud cry for tolerance by those who feel oppressed, yet they seem to be the most intolerant of all,” Marsh said, describing their actions as “name-calling, spewing of hateful insults, intentional distribution of misinformation about the dealings of this board, the list goes on.”
Marsh then appealed to the community to stop fighting.
“We must do better,” Marsh said. “We owe it to our children, grandchildren and our future to stop the hate and truly practice and live, not only tolerant, but also kind lives.”
Stephanie David, a parent of a CPSD student, said she was speaking on behalf of herself, her family “and a large group of community members,” adding that “prior to last year’s election, to my knowledge, there has never been such vicious attacks against these men and women serving our schools.”
David described those “attacks” as “the well-known tactics of the liberal progressive agenda,” later recounting how she “fundamentally disagreed” with the previous CPSD board’s decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I never attacked those board members personally and was never disrespectful,” David said. “I want to thank our board personally for taking the time to address this ‘wokeism’ and cultural war and influence of indoctrination that is sitting at the doorstep of our schools.”
Conway-based Grace Bible Theological Seminary Provost Owen Strachan thanked the board “for the stance you have taken on a number of very hot-button issues,” telling them they’ve “shown real courage.”
Strachan spoke on the board’s decision last October to pass Policy 4.20. That policy determines the bathroom students can use based on a definition of an individual’s sex being the one listed on their birth certificate, whether or not the sex listed on the student’s birth certificate matches the gender the student identifies with. As previously reported in the Log Cabin, critics, including Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice activist Stephanie Gray, have labeled the policy “anti-trans.”
“What you have done is loving,” Strachan said. “It is good [and] it is right for my daughter in a public setting to not have men go into the restroom after her or a little boy to go into the restroom after her.”
Strachan said “it is right to protect girls from boys,” adding that “those boys may be confused, they may be from difficult circumstances [and] they may need real care [and] love,” among other thoughts.
Former longtime district board member Bill Clements also spoke on Tuesday, discussing the comments made at the meeting and saying current board members should “pinch yourselves” because “when is the last time you’ve had so much positive information thrown at you?”
Clements said Superintendent Jeff Collum “has brought some amazing things to this community” since he was hired.
“We needed some change and we were due for some change,” Clements said. “Change is hard and it’s not easy... The bottom line is you have a vision, board, and he takes care of what your vision is.”
Clements said “education is messy” and “there are things that go on that you’ll never know about,” adding that “we need to appreciate the fact that we have one of the best school systems in the state of Arkansas.”
“Today, we need to keep our lines firm, consistent and fair...” Clements said. “But you also need to treat people softly with a heart, a burden of humility and understanding for those that are stressing.”
Current CPSD teacher Lana McMahan, who is retiring after this school year, also spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. McMahan has worked in the district for 26 years and said she is retiring “from a profession that I have loved even though I am not physically or financially ready,” becoming emotional as she spoke.
McMahan said she is retiring due to “lack of discipline,” adding that she is “trying to do a job that I’m extremely good at and qualified for, but I can no longer do it effectively because of the students who are constantly allowed to stay in the classroom or come back to the classroom after a meaningless consequence and then continue to totally disrupt.”
McMahan said she has experienced significant blood pressure spikes because of the behavioral issues, adding that a “message circulating the community that teachers are leaving because of this school board” is not true. McMahan said the message is “being spread with the intent to discredit [the board] and further an agenda,” referencing the upcoming school board election.
At Tuesday’s meeting, board members learned CPSD received a $200,000 Successful Outcomes for Arkansas Readers (SOAR) Grant from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education. The grant, made available through funding from the federal government, will help the district buy instructional materials to advance student literacy skills, CPSD Elementary Curriculum Coordinator Heather Nutt said.
“The state recognizes that districts need assistance when it comes to purchasing high quality instructional materials because those are very expensive,” Nutt said, adding that CPSD teachers have requested a new resource for teaching phonics.
Nutt added that representatives from all the district’s elementary schools met on Thursday to determine what materials to buy with the grant. After a decision is finalized and the materials are ordered, Nutt said CPSD will provide teachers with professional development “so they have training to utilize those materials with fidelity.”
Also on Tuesday, board members heard an update on the progress of the district’s partnership with K12 Insight, an organization that specializes in helping schools with community engagement, Collum said. K12 Insight will be visiting CPSD at the end of May to complete focus groups “to provide insight into stakeholder experiences,” district Director of Staff Recruitment and Student Services Karen Lasker said.
The focus groups will run May 24-25, and a random selection of parents and staff members will be selected to receive email invitations to the groups on Monday. Lasker said Collum made the decision to employ K12 Insight’s services “in light of some of the issues and concerns brought before the board from our community this year,” adding that “he searched for a non-biased, third party entity to collect data and to assure participants anonymity and confidentiality.”
“Our goal is to ensure that our community understands that CPSD are willing to listen and discover ways to create a consistent and meaningful two-way dialogue between the community and the district,” Lasker said.
Board President Andre’ Acklin gave Collum “kudos” for “being brave enough to do something like [the focus groups],” describing the opportunity as “awesome.”
Board members will meet again for their next meeting at 6 p.m. on June 13. Looking further ahead, the July board meeting will take place on July 18, one week later than the board’s regular meeting date. All board meetings are open to the public and take place in the CPSD Administration Building.
