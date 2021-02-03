For the second straight year, PattiCakes Bakery, in partnership with community advocate Jimmy Warren, will bring awareness to Black History Month by offering free commemorative cookies on Saturdays throughout February.
Warren, a former Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Young Minority Professional of the Year and 250 Arkansas Most Influential in 2020 said: “This year’s goal is very similar to last year’s with providing fun educational pieces for the community but also showcasing both legends that have transcended time as well are making accomplishments now. In that spirit, the cookies will feature weekly tributes to cultural icons in sports, music, acting, and Arkansas Natives. We’re connecting the dots from Scottie Pippen to Oprah, and even paying tribute to Marvel’s Black Panther actor, Chadwick Boseman.”
The limited supply of cookies will be doled out on a first-come, first-served basis each Saturday from Feb. 6 to Feb. 27.Warren said approaching Patti Stobaugh, owner of PattiCakes, for the second year was as simple as a text message with an immediate response of “yes”.
“Mrs. Stobaugh has been a staple in the Conway community and very passionate when it comes to her dedication to giving back,” Warren said.
A different cookie will be featured each week. Warren said he hopes patrons take the time to research and discuss “the significant contributions each of these individuals made to their communities.”
In an effort to spark dialogue, he encourages people to use the hashtag #CommunityCookies on social media, sharing photos of the cookies and their thoughts. Featured cookies will be:
Arkansas Natives: Scottie Pippen and Maya Angelou
Music: Beyonce and Aretha Franklin
Sports: Gabby Douglass and Kobe Bryant
Entertainment: Oprah Winfrey / Chadwick Boseman
The PattiCakes Bakery at 2106 Robinson Ave. in Conway will offer the free cookies. The bakery is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
