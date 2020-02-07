Starting on Saturday morning, PattiCakes Bakery will kick off its Black History Month celebration by offering free cookies to the community.
The cookies will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis at the bakery on Robinson Avenue in Conway.
Bakery owner Patti Stobaugh said she was happy to partner with local activist Jimmy Warren to make this possible.
“This was all Jimmy’s idea,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We are happy to help him in any way possible. Personally, I am so thankful to be able to give back to the community.”
Saturday’s cookies will feature Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In the coming weeks, the bakery will offer free treats recognizing the Pine Street community, Theodore Jones and Serena Williams. PattiCakes bakery will offer free treats in honor of Black History every Saturday for the rest of the month.
Employee Angelia Simpson prepped two dozen cookies Friday afternoon with a smile on her face as the bakery prepared for Saturday.
Warren has said he hopes this cookie project will inspire the community to discuss “the significant contributors each of these individuals made to their communities.”
The activist also encourages residents to talk about their thoughts of Black History Month and share photos of the cookies via social media using the hashtag #CommunityCookies.
The PattiCakes Bakery is open from 9 am. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and is located at 2106 Robinson Avenue in Conway.
