The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Arkansas has announced its slate of 2023 officers, a news release provided by the AGC of Arkansas on Wednesday read.

Each year, the association’s members elect leaders from the three main arms of the construction industry, building, highway and utility, as well as representation from associate and affiliate partners. This year, the members elected Paul Drury of the highway division to lead the organization as 2023 President. Per the news release, Paul Drury has a long family history and lifetime of experience in the construction industry, and is currently the president of CPC Midsouth in Searcy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.