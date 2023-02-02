The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Arkansas has announced its slate of 2023 officers, a news release provided by the AGC of Arkansas on Wednesday read.
Each year, the association’s members elect leaders from the three main arms of the construction industry, building, highway and utility, as well as representation from associate and affiliate partners. This year, the members elected Paul Drury of the highway division to lead the organization as 2023 President. Per the news release, Paul Drury has a long family history and lifetime of experience in the construction industry, and is currently the president of CPC Midsouth in Searcy.
“I look forward to working with AGC staff, the executive committee and the entire AGC Arkansas Board of Directors,” Drury said, per the news release. “Together we will continue to advocate for the construction industry throughout the 2023 legislative session by utilizing our legislative affairs co-chairs and lobbyists. We will continue to offer educational and networking opportunities statewide to allow everyone an opportunity to engage. My goal is to do these things with the interests of all members in mind, regardless of membership type or geography, but I believe the most important objective to improve upon and add value to everyone’s membership is workforce development. I view the resurgence of the UALR student chapter, the offering of scholarships and reengagement with Be Pro Be Proud as recent great steps, but many more steps remain to prove our ability to come together as an organization of contractors to face the common challenge of meeting our workforce needs.”
Additional elected executive committee members include Aron Persons of KAJACS Contractors, serving as Vice President andTreasurer and Clay Gordon of Kinco Constructors, who holds the office of Secretary.
Representatives of the Associate and Construction Leadership Council are Rich Dunlap of Darragh Company and Brad Spradlin of Baldwin & Shell Construction, respectively. The 2022 AGC Arkansas President, Jake Nabholz of Nabholz Construction, remains on the executive committee as the Immediate Past President.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.