City officials on Aug. 25 dedicated the pavilion at Fifth Avenue Park in appreciation of the Halter Family. The plaque reads: “Ferdinand (Fred) William and Teresa M. Halter donated land for the Fifth Avenue Community Park in 1966 for the enjoyment of all visitors. The Halter family, settling here in 1878 and now numbering in the hundreds, continues to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the City of Conway.”
