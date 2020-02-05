The Peacemakers Discussion Group will hold a Pastors Roundtable discussion on Feb. 25, 2020, at the Faulkner County Library. The event will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.
The event will host pastors from various denominations, political persuasions, ethnicities, and life experiences to examine the “State of the Church” in Conway and seek to start a dialogue to find ways to bridge the gaps dividing the Body of Christ and to address the increasing numbers of people leaving the faith and the church.
The roundtable discussion will include questions drawn from a section of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail.”
The Peacemakers Discussion Group is inviting all pastors who are interested in being part of the discussion to attend the event. Pastors interested in attending can contact the Peacemaker Discussion Group leaders at pdg4gospel@gmail.com.
Pastors can also reserve their spot on the Facebook Event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/898168473986470.
Non-pastors who would like to attend are welcome as observers and listeners and may also reserve a spot on the Facebook Event Page.
