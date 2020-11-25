Ingredients:
1 ¾ cups white sugar
¼ cup dark corn syrup
¼ cup butter
1 tablespoon cold water
2 teaspoons cornstarch
3 eggs
¼ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 ¼ cups chopped pecans
1 (9 inch) unbaked pie shell
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup, butter, water, and cornstarch. Bring to a full boil, and remove from heat.
In a large bowl, beat eggs until frothy. Gradually beat in cooked syrup mixture. Stir in salt, vanilla, and pecans. Pour into pie shell.
Bake in preheated oven for 45 to 50 minutes, or until filling is set.
