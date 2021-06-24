The Conway Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify any potential witnesses in a pedestrian accident with injury on Wednesday.
Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Country Club Road and Tyler Street, the department announced.
The pedestrian was taken to Conway Regional Medical Center. The pedestrian was in serious condition as of Thursday.
“The Conway Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify any potential witnesses to this incident,” CPD said in a statement. “We appreciate any help the public can give us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 501-450-6120.
No further details were released as of press time Thursday.
