A 24-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle as she was walking along Highway 65 late Saturday night.
Maria Leiva of Honduras was walking along Highway 65 in Springhill when she was struck by a 2005 Hyundai Elantra, according to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report.
The person driving the Elantra was southbound on Highway 65 when they struck Leiva, who was walking in the outside lane, at 11:13 p.m. Saturday, the report states.
Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Thorn pronounced the 24-year-old Honduras woman dead at the scene.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
Leiva’s death was the 151st death fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.