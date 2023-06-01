Participants at the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas have elected four Faulkner County students to legislative positions in mock congressional districts, a news release issued by the civic government immersion program on Wednesday read.

The students include Bryce Mallett and Matthew Seiter of St. Joseph Catholic School, Jonah Ashworth of Greenbrier High School and Will Lamb of Guy-Perkins High School. Mallett’s peers elected him one of three state senators in his congressional district, while Seiter was elected one of 10 state representatives in his district. Ashworth is serving as a state representative, as is Lamb.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford

@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.