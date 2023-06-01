Participants at the 82nd annual session of Arkansas Boys State at the University of Central Arkansas have elected four Faulkner County students to legislative positions in mock congressional districts, a news release issued by the civic government immersion program on Wednesday read.
The students include Bryce Mallett and Matthew Seiter of St. Joseph Catholic School, Jonah Ashworth of Greenbrier High School and Will Lamb of Guy-Perkins High School. Mallett’s peers elected him one of three state senators in his congressional district, while Seiter was elected one of 10 state representatives in his district. Ashworth is serving as a state representative, as is Lamb.
“Being elected as an Arkansas Boys State legislator is quite the special opportunity for these students,” David Saterfield, director of instruction for Arkansas Boys State, said, per the news release. “They’ll get an up-close and personal look at the legislative process with their own state legislators leading them through the process.”
The four students met with Arkansas legislators on Wednesday to learn more about the legislative process, the news release read.
“I’m excited to see what ideas these Arkansas Boys State legislators bring to the House and Senate floors on Friday,” Saterfield said. “I hope they take it all in when they’re at the capitol. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, Arkansas Boys State attendees elected other Faulkner County students to county and city offices at Arkansas Boys State earlier this week. Peers elected Conway High School students JaCorion Goodwin and Daniel Taft to political positions, as well as Greenbrier High School student Trevor Hall and Vilonia High School student Logan Kelley. Goodwin is serving as an alderman for Bland City and Taft is serving as the Cotton County Justice of the Peace. Hall is an alderman for Lovell City, while Kelley is serving as an alderman for Kelley City.
Nearly 500 students are taking part in the 2023 edition of Boys State, a news release issued by the program last weekend read.
“Arkansas Boys State continues to be a premier youth leadership experience for students throughout the state of Arkansas, as it has for thousands of delegates since 1940,” Arkansas Boys State Executive Director Lloyd Jackson said, per the news release. “This week, 498 more young men will embark on a week that shapes a lifetime, and our staff is looking forward to investing in the future of our state.”
As part of Boys State, the high schoolers run for political positions and build a mock government. Positions up for election at Boys State range from municipal to state government.
The 2023 edition of Boys State began last Sunday and will continue all week. Notable alumni of the Arkansas edition of Boys State include former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, former White House Chiefs of Staff Mack McLarty and Jack Watson, Jr. and current Arkansas U.S. Sens. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp also participated in the program.
“When the week comes to a close for these students, they will have learned what it means to intentionally and thoughtfully share their stories, lead their peers and advocate for their communities,” Jackson said.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford
@thecabin.net.
