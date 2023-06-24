Pennington Companies, the applicant behind the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD), filed an appeal on Wednesday to the decision by the Conway Planning Commission regarding the rezone of the property located south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School on Padgett Road.
At the June Planning Commission meeting, commissioners voted 7-1-1 to deny the request from the applicant after the commission was faced with an overwhelming amount of backlash against the project from the people who lived in the surrounding area.
“In my time on the Planning Commission, if you take all of the emails combined for any other thing we have been asked to consider, it does not overcome the number of emails that we’ve received of the number of people that are not for this,” Planning Commission Chairman Rebekah Fincher said Tuesday.
Despite staff’s recommendation to approve the request, the seven commissioners who voted against the PUD stated that the subdivision wasn’t a proper fit for the area and that it would change the “aesthetic” of the area in a negative way.
“The Infrastructure in the area is not able to support what is currently out there,” Commissioner Alexander Baney, who was born and raised in west Conway near where this area is located, said at the June meeting. “You go and add an additional two, three, four hundred car trips a day out there, the danger that that poses to the children at the school is deeply concerning to me.”
In Pennington Companies’ request to appeal, sent to Conway Planning Director Kris Paxton by the company’s attorney Landon Sanders, the company said that the requested rezone aligned with the city’s comprehensive growth plan and that the company believed that the PUD was an appropriate use of the land.
“The Planning Commission, in their rationale for their decision-making, relied upon factors that are inappropriate for zoning decisions,” Sanders said in the letter to Paxton.
In a post on the company’s Facebook page, Pennington Companies called the decision by the commission “exclusionary zoning.”
“Our opposition is mainly from Centennial Valley and Spencer Mountain residents,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Conway, why do you think they oppose this development? Would you be surprised to learn that other recent rezones in this area, albeit for larger lots (read larger homes), were completely unopposed? Why do you think that is?”
In the Facebook post, the company said that the 62 homes that would make up the Ivy Ridge PUD could be purchased or rented for less than anything currently available in northwest Conway.
“Is Conway really comfortable segregating citizens in neat, red-lined, socioeconomic neighborhoods?” the company asked on Facebook.
The PUD would’ve included a walking path for students directly to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School and include views of Spencer Lake.
“What’s the catch? Smaller front & back yards,” the company said. “That’s it. Conway, if you can compromise with smaller yards you get more lots and more lots allows developers to provide more affordable housing.”
Pennington Companies held two different public information meetings and made multiple changes to the original plan for the property over the past few months but still was unable to win the approval of the objectors and most of the Planning Commission.
“Apparently, all you need is a strong contingent of NIMBYs with a coordinated email campaign that would make a Nigerian prince blush and a large turnout with thunderous applause,” the company said on Facebook Wednesday.
NIMBY stands for “Not in My Backyard” which refers to “a colloquialism signifying one’s opposition to the locating of something considered undesirable in one’s neighborhood,” according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.
With the appeal filed, Pennington Companies will come before the Conway City Council at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on July 11 where the company says that it has a lot of questions they plan on asking.
“We believe we need affordable housing in all corners of the city,” the company ended their Wednesday Facebook post saying. “Our goal is to provide a more affordable housing opportunity in an area of Conway where currently none exist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.