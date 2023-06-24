Pennington Companies, the applicant behind the Ivy Ridge Planned Unit Development (PUD), filed an appeal on Wednesday to the decision by the Conway Planning Commission regarding the rezone of the property located south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School on Padgett Road.

At the June Planning Commission meeting, commissioners voted 7-1-1 to deny the request from the applicant after the commission was faced with an overwhelming amount of backlash against the project from the people who lived in the surrounding area.

