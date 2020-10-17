Best Conway Business
Austin Brothers Tires & Service – Winner
1120 Highway 65 N. Conway, AR 72032
501-327-4463
THINK Coffee
2125 Harkrider St. Conway, AR 72032
844-844-6510
First Security Bank
1110 E Oak St. Conway, AR 72032
501-450-1855
Best Greenbrier Business
MoJo’s Hometown Pizza – Winner
44 S Broadview Greenbrier, AR 72058
501-679-3911
Wagon Wheel
166 S Broadview St. Greenbrier, AR 72058
501-679-5009
First Security Bank
1110 E Oak St. Conway, AR 72032
501-450-1855
Best Mayflower Business
Schaefers Pumpkin Patch – Winner
862 Lollie Rd. Mayflower, AR 72106
501-470-0014
Taylor’s Made
283 Highway 365 Conway, AR 72032
501-470-3322
First Security Bank
1110 E Oak St. Conway, AR 72032
501-450-1855
Best Vilonia Business
Kieth’s Service Center – Winner
1105 Main St. Vilonia, AR 72173
501-796-8314
Harwell Designs
1165 Main St. Vilonia, AR 72173
501-514-4916
First Security
1137 Main St. Vilonia, AR 72173
501-796-8600
Person of the Year - Conway
Bart Castleberry – Winner
Maggie Glover
Hugh Austin
Person of the Year - Greenbrier
Officer Rick Woody – Winner
Misty Birdwell - Greenbrier Family Medicine
Freddie Mark Wilcox
Person of the Year - Mayflower
Lisa Schaefers – Winner
Mike Rainey
Rene Henderson
Person of the Year - Vilonia
Chris “Taco” Franco – Winner
Kieth McCord
Lori Harwell
