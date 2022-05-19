The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (ADWS) advises people who have reported fraudulent unemployment claims that they may continue to receive auto-generated notices from ADWS even after reporting.
Receipt of a notice is not cause for alarm; the fraudulent claim was stopped when it was initially reported to ADWS.
People who have already filed a police report and submitted it to ADWS may disregard the notices. Those who have not submitted a copy of their police report should send it to ADWS at ADWS.InternalAudit@ arkansas.gov.
