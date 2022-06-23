A Perry County detention officer died at a Conway hospital early Thursday after he was shot by an inmate who was in the process of being booked into jail, Arkansas State Police announced.
Detention Officer Jeremiah Story, 21, “was shot with a pistol as he stood in a bathroom where the inmate was changing out of civilian clothes into jail-issued attire” around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday inside the county jail at Perryville, ASP spokesman Bill Sadler said.
Officials said the shooter, 37-year-old Roderick Lewis of North Little Rock, had been arrested by Perry County sheriff’s deputies earlier in the evening.
“[He] was to be detained on drug and paraphernalia charges,” Sadler said. “A witness to the shooting was able to disarm Lewis, who was later transferred to the Faulkner County Detention Center at Conway while state police special agents continue their investigation.
“The investigative case file being prepared by the criminal investigation division agents will be turned-over to the Perry County prosecuting attorney who will consider the appropriate charges to be filed against Lewis.”
Arkansas Attorney General issued a statement following the announcement that Story was killed in the line of duty.
"Detention Officer Story served our state and our country honorably. My heart aches for Jeremiah's family and friends as well as the entire Perry County Sheriff's Office," she said in the statement. "Every day, our men and women in blue put on their badge with a desire to pursue justice, no matter the cost. Arkansas is blessed to have dedicated officers who always answer the call to serve their community. Join me in praying for the family and friends of Detention Officer Story, the Perry County Sheriff's Office and the entire law enforcement community."
