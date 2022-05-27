Gibson’s Cat Cafe
Shelby and Drew Blacksmith have taken their love for coffee and cats to create Gibson’s Cat Cafe, which will open later this year at 808 Court St. in downtown Conway.
So what is a cat cafe? At Gibson’s, it will be half coffee shop and half kitty lounge. Shelby said those looking for a caffeine fix are invited to come in for all the regular coffee offerings – lattes, macchiatos, etc. “This will be a great place to study, and we hope to have a little stage for live music on weekends,” she added.
For those who want to hang out with some cats, the other half of the venue will be home to cats and kittens up for adoption. A small admission will be charged for those who want to play with the cats, and maybe even take one home that day! “We will be working with several animal shelters across the state,” Shelby said.
About 20 cats will be at the venue, with 17 in-state positions open for cats up for adoption. The remaining three spots will be for out-of-state cats who are on imminent euthanasia lists. The application process to adopt a cat can be done on the day you visit. “Neighborhood Pet Shoppe is nearby, so adopters can go to the store and get supplies, and then come back and take home their cat,” said Shelby. “All cats will be microchipped, neutered and up to date on shots.”
Why did the Blacksmiths choose this type of business? “We love cats and we’ve always wanted to own a small business. We saw a video on social media, and saw that cat cafes are popular in Asia. I thought ‘we could do this in Arkansas’,” Shelby said. For a birthday trip, the Blacksmiths visited a cat cafe in Branson, Mo., and the owners were very helpful. They are particularly excited to be in the easily walkable downtown area.
At this point, Gibson’s Cat Cafe is still in the works, with some cosmetic changes to come and the ordering of coffee items. The grand opening is planned for Sept. 24.
One thing that is confirmed is the name of the business – lovingly named for Shelby’s cat Gibson. Gibson showed up at her house during a blizzard in 2021. “He was outside roaming around. I took him in and he’s been ours ever since,” she said. “Cats are emotional support for me.” A special addition to the Cat Cafe will he a Rainbow Bridge mural where customers can hang collars of their deceased pets on the wall.
The Blacksmiths, who are still in the newlywed phase of their marriage, said they love the people of Conway and have plans of making Gibson’s “a safe space and a place for the community to come and feel at home, feel loved, and make new friends. September cannot get here soon enough!”
For more information about the Cafe, and to show support for their efforts, you are invited to visit their Indiegogo page at www. indiegogo.com/projects/gibson-s-cat-cafe#/. When the Indiegogo campaign ends in a few weeks, the Cafe will publish a website and continue to share information on Instagram and Facebook.
The Barking Lot
A new business that caters to the canine members of your family opened May 2 on Highway 64, east of Conway.
The Barking Lot is owned by Bethany Hurley and Dawn Fryar, “two local Conway girls making our dream a reality.” The business offers day care, boarding, spa services and play areas specifically for puppies and older dogs.
“We both have worked with dogs for a long time and we both love dogs so much. This has been an idea we’ve had for years now. It just worked out that we both were ready to jump in and start this dream,” said Bethany.
At The Barking Lot, the day care option is designed for “pawrents who don’t want their dogs sitting alone all day, or simply need a safe, fun environment for their dogs to go to during the day.” Half day and full day care options are offered.
If you’re leaving town on a trip and your dog needs a place to land, The Barking Lot offers premium dog vacations. Plus, baths and blow-outs are offered in the spa services section of The Barking Lot.
Age is just a number at The Barking Lot. Young puppies and older dogs alike can find a place to spend some time with friends. You can find socialization for your puppy, ages 10 to 18 weeks. A cozy, quiet area at The Barking Lot is perfect for those older dogs who might want to spend time alone or don’t have a high energy level of play.
Bethany Hurley has lived in Conway for 22 years, is a graduate of Conway High School and “is beyond excited to add this service to the city.” She has four personal dogs that are considered family members, along with her husband and three children.
Dawn Fryar has lived in Conway for 17 years and considers it home. She and her husband have five personal dogs who go everywhere with them.
“We decided that the east side of town (we both live out this way) could use this service, so we stumbled upon the location and jumped in headfirst,” said Bethany. “We remodeled in about six weeks’ time. We want to love your dogs just like we love our own!
The Barking Lot is at 467 Highway 64. For more information, call 501-730-0005 or visit their website at thebarkinglotconway.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ thebarkinglotconway.
Crumbl Cookies
And perhaps the cherry on top of the cake for Conway businesses is the long-awaited news that Crumbl Cookies opened on Friday. A Facebook post detailed that the business would be open from 8 a.m. to midnight Friday at 1110 S. Amity Road in the Lewis Crossing Shopping Center. For more information, visit Crumbl.com/arconway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.