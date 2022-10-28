Petit Jean State Park will host its 24th Annual Mountain Rendezvous beginning Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. Visitors can take a stroll through recreated pioneer camps and see how people dressed and lived during the early days of Arkansas. The camps will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26.
Stations set up within the park will give visitors the opportunity to learn about black powder, see a muzzleloading rifle demonstration, make rope, toss a tomahawk and step inside a trade tent.
