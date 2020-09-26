Barrett Petty is a candidate for Justice of the Peace in District 6 in Faulkner County.
“I am an educator and student advocate,” Petty said.
Petty graduated magna cum laude from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a Bachelor of Business Administration in management with an emphasis in small business and entrepreneurship.
While at the University of Arkansas, he was very active on campus and became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He then attended John Brown University and received his Master of Science in school counseling.
Petty also received his educational specialist in counseling from Harding University and is a certified school counselor. He graduated with his Doctor of Philosophy in leadership studies from the University of Central Arkansas and he received the Association of Teacher Educators Distinguished Dissertation Award in Teacher Education in 2017.
Petty has 12 years of experience in public education where he taught secondary math and served as an elementary school counselor. His students, parents and co-workers affectionately called him “Mr. P.”
Petty also served as director of college transitions and director of data management and analysis, where he oversaw the academic data of schools in Arkansas, Indiana and New York.
Currently, Petty is the owner and principal consultant of Petty Consulting Group, LLC. He is a member of both the National and Arkansas Education Associations and the Faulkner County Affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation where he serves as the chairman of the grants committee.
“It is a privilege to be a part of the team at the Community Foundation that assists non-profits in Faulkner County, especially during this time of COVID-19,” Petty said.
He is a tennis fanatic and works out daily at a locally-owned gym. His array of diverse experiences has equipped him to be an objective and viable member of the Faulkner County Quorum Court. He asks the constituents of District 6 for their vote.
