The Arkansas Department of Health has opened up the COVID-19 vaccine to almost a million more Arkansans, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday in his regular COVID-19 press briefing at the State Capitol.
As of Tuesday, Arkansans in Phase 1C of vaccine rollout are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot, the governor said. Phase 1C vaccine recipients include energy, finance, food service and information technology workers, as well as members of the media, the legal community and public health officials. Additionally, Arkansas aged 16 to 64 with pre-existing conditions that place them at increased risk of severe complications from a coronavirus infection are eligible to be vaccinated.
The decision to open up vaccine rollout further came after the state saw decreased demand for vaccines in recent days, the governor said. Similar rationale was used to expand vaccine rollout in late February to more recipients.
Despite the announcement, the governor cautioned people to prepare to have to wait to schedule a vaccine appointment, citing the nearly 1 million Arkansans now eligible for a vaccine.
In the most recent vaccine statistics, the state has now administered almost 60 percent of its doses it has been allocated through the state program, with about 10 percent, or over 300,000 Arkansans now fully immunized against COVID-19. An additional 265,000 Arkansans have received one shot of the vaccine, the governor said.
The governor shared additional news in regard to the number of senior Arkansans who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. While only 27 percent of Arkansans 65 years of age and older have been fully vaccinated, the governor said, some 55 percent have received one dose of the vaccine.
On the case front, the state continues to see reduced infection numbers. Since Monday, the state has added an additional 396 new confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19, with an increase of 12 active cases since Monday. Twelve additional Arkansans, however, have been added to the virus’ almost 5,500 name-long death toll.
Seven additional Arkansans have also been hospitalized since Monday, but the number of hospitalized sits at 257, well below previous numbers the state has experienced.
