Michelle Phillips announced she will sell her accounting firm located in downtown Conway.
As of September 2021, Nick Fair of Little Rock and Ronnie Fair of Heber Springs will add Conway as the newest location of their organization, Fair & Company, CPAs, PLLC. The location of the firm will remain at 567 Locust Ave.
Since opening the business in 2009, Michelle M. Phillips, CPA, PA has experienced significant growth and success.
“Our team here has done a phenomenal job of putting the clients’ needs first and striving for the highest level of accuracy and customer satisfaction,” she said. “I’ve decided that after 25 years of public accounting, including 12 years owning my own practice, I am ready for the next chapter in my career.”
The remaining staff members will become employees of Fair & Company, CPAs, PLLC.
“I’m deeply grateful for the many clients who have placed their trust in me and in this firm over the last 12 years. Many months of research and discussions have occurred before moving in this direction. Because Fair & Company, CPAs, PLLC share our same values and has a longstanding reputation for offering the same high‐quality service, I feel confident our clients will be well taken care of and will experience minimal disruption during the transition,” Phillips said.
