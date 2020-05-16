The University Scholars Program at the University of Central Arkansas announced Lakyn Phillips was accepted as a member of the incoming fall 2020 class of honors scholars.
This award is made to 30 graduating high school students from Arkansas and elsewhere. Members of the incoming class are selected using a holistic admission process that requires an application essay, recommendation and review of the student’s transcript.
The child of Shawn and Ron Phillips, Lakyn Phillips is a graduate of Mayflower High School, achieving a GPA of 4.2 and earning the following academic distinctions: valedictorian, senior class president (along with freshman and sophomore class vice president), National Honors Society President, Governor’s Scholastic Honor, Daughter of the American Revolution and completed multiple U.A.M.S programs, along with 2019 Arkansas Girls’ State.
Lakyn Phillips is a member of the following organizations: National Honors Society, Beta, Student Council, Redeemed Club, Gifted and Talented, and the Varsity softball team. In addition to the University Scholars Program Stipend.
Lakyn Phillips has received the following scholarship awards: Arkansas Challenge, UCA’s Academic University Scholarship and the Toad Suck Daze Community Service Scholarship.
Acceptance into the University Scholars Program comes with a stipend and private room upgrade scholarship valued at more than $12,000, access to a living-learning community in Jefferson W. Farris Honors Hall, and participation in a unique interdisciplinary curriculum with ample opportunities for service learning, project-based education, collaborative work, undergraduate research, and travel support.
Founded in 2018 by Patricia Smith, under President Houston Davis, the University Scholars Program runs parallel to UCA’s Norbert O. Schedler Honors College to offer additional honors opportunities at UCA.
The University Scholars Program seeks to develop high-achieving students as leaders who are ready to take action in their profession and community.
