Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) now offers physical therapy services at all eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) in addition to the John L. McClellan Memorial Hospital in Little Rock and the Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock.
Veteran physical therapy is offered in Conway, El Dorado, Hot Springs, Mena, Mountain Home, Pine Bluff, Russellville, and Searcy. Occupational therapy is available in Conway and chiropractic services are available in Searcy. Physical Medicine and Rehabilitative Services’ full clinics are available in Little Rock and North Little Rock.
The newly formed Community Based Rehabilitation Unit is comprised of 11 physical therapists, four occupational therapists (available two days per week), four chiropractors (available two days per week), and three advanced medical support assistants.
CAVHS’ Physical Medicine and Rehabilitative Services specialists work with Veterans to improve independence and quality of life, manage pain, and stay healthy. Focusing on whole-body health, they help Veterans through:
Personalized therapy.
Medication, stretching, and message.
Strengthening exercises and movement therapy.
Recreation therapy.
Occupational therapy.
Chiropractic care.
Assessment and treatment of speech, language, and swallowing disorders.
Veterans interested in these services may contact their local clinic for more information.
