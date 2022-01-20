Kaylen Welter, a physician assistant, has joined Conway Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Center.
She joins a thriving orthopedics and sports medicine practice that includes orthopedic surgeons J. Tod Ghormley, MD, Scott Smith, MD; Grant Bennett, MD; Jay Howell, MD; James Head, MD; and Robert McCarron, MD; along with Tiffany Epperson, APRN; Sarah Guillory, APRN; Eli Jackson, PA; Emily McKinney, PA; and Nikki Rogers, PA.
“I am excited to join and be a part of Conway Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Clinic with Conway Regional,” Welter said. “As a native of Conway and Faulkner County, I am grateful for the opportunity to return and serve patients in my home community. It’s like coming home and taking care of family.”
Welter has practiced as a physician assistant since graduating from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock with a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in Allied Health from Hendrix College.
“Conway Regional has made a strategic effort to develop a wide array of orthopedic and sports medicine services to meet the growing needs of the community,” Rebekah Fincher, chief administrative officer, said. “We are excited to welcome Kaylen to the growing Conway Regional team.”
Conway Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center is located at 550 Club Lane. For more information, call 501-329-1510 or visit www.conwayregional.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.