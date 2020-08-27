Jessica Strack, a physician assistant, is now a part of Conway Regional Health System. Strack joins Laura Massey, MD, and Sarah Robertson, MD, at Conway Medical Group.
Strack is an alumna of Harding University, where she achieved her Master of Science in physician assistant studies. She has worked as a healthcare provider in Central Arkansas for the past 11 years.
“Jessica’s experience and dedication to her patients and this community make her a wonderful asset to our team,” said Rebekah Fincher, Chief Administrative Officer for Conway Regional. “Jessica will help us to serve more patients in our local community, and we look forward to the quality of care she will bring to patients at Conway Regional.”
Strack is a current Conway resident with her husband, Jonathan, and four sons. “Joining Conway Regional has allowed me the opportunity to serve the beautiful community where we are raising our family. Conway Regional has a rich history of perpetuating an inclusive team atmosphere to bring incredible healthcare to central Arkansas, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Conway Regional family,” said Strack.
Strack is now seeing patients at Conway Medical Group, located at 437 Denison St. in Conway. For more information, the clinic can be reached at 501-327-1325.
