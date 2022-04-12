The 2022 Picklefest pageant will be held May 14 at the Atkins High School Auditorium starting at 4 p.m. This year’s pageant will be open to all girls ages 0-11 months; 12-23 months; 2-3 years old; 4-6; 7-9; 10-12; 13-16; 17-21; and a Ms. division open to ladies ages 21 and up who are married, single, or divorced; as well as boys ages 0-3 and 4 and up.
The entry fee is $25 and attire is casual wear only. The deadline to enter is May 6. Entry forms are available at Eclipse Salon in Atkins or by calling Amanda at 479-518-6110 or emailing picklefest pageants@gmail.com.
This event is held in conjunction with the 2022 Picklefest, May 20-21 in downtown Atkins.
