For 75 years, Arkansas has selected a Farm Family of the Year to recognize the outstanding work done in the local community by family farmers throughout each county.
The Arkansas Farm Family of the Year program is a tradition that local families respect and want to uphold, as the family who wins the title also receives bragging rights for the year.
County Extension Agent Zach Gardner said that winning district is “a recognition and appreciation type” of achievement that families should be proud of.
The county winners were announced in May and will now face more rounds of judging as the eighth district winners will be announced soon. As the judging continues, the line of questions gets more invasive to prove the proficiency of each farm.
According to the Arkansas Farm Bureau, the objectives of the Farm Family of the Year Program are as follows:
To give recognition and encouragement to farm families who are doing an outstanding job on their farm and in their community.
To recognize the importance of agriculture in the community and state.
To disseminate information on improved farm practices and management.
This program looks to uplift families who have been working hard for decades, some being multi-generational, to retain their farms at the best possible level.
Families who want to be recognized as the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year will need to have proper production efficiency, continuous conservation of available energy and resources, agricultural and community leadership and management of improvements to their homes and farms.
Mike and Karen Reynolds of the Pin Oak Club Lambs said they were honored to become Faulkner County’s Farm Family of 2022.
The Reynolds inherited a 60-acre farm from their family and have lived there for 12 years. Mike and Karen are originally from Wooster.
The family completes one large project a year by themselves, to ensure that the farm is being cared for and updated regularly.
The Pin Oak Club Lambs specialize in show lambs and sheep. They also host summer camps for kids who are interested in getting into shows, as they are known for their show-quality animals and striking ability to produce first-place ribbons.
Their farm is complete with multiple barns for the animals, an ample garden, free-roaming fields and many machines to help newborn survival rates stay at their highest.
Along with lambs, the Reynolds have a thriving chicken environment that produces eggs daily as well as rows of fruit trees lining the driveway.
The Reynolds family is well-known in the community, as Mike grew up on a dairy farm in the area. The community is tight-knit and quick to lend a helping hand when needed.
Karen said that she takes fresh eggs to one of their neighbors, who is over 100 years old, as they have plenty of white, yellow and even green eggs from their cross-bred chickens.
The Reynolds family will await the judging on June 14 to see if they have advanced from the county winner to one of the district winners, then hope to go on to the state level.
Eighth district farm family winners will be announced in the upcoming week on June 14, and the state winner will be announced in December at the annual Farm Family of the Year luncheon.
