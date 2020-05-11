With restrictions imposed against Arkansas courts amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the younger of two Pine Bluff residents accused in a Faulkner County capital murder case will stand trial later this year instead of next month.
Robert Smith III, 18, was 16 years old when he and his cousin, 20-year-old Tacori D. Mackrell, reportedly kidnapped 72-year-old Elvia Fragstein from the T.J. Maxx & Homegoods in the Conway Commons shopping center on July 7, 2018. The Wooster woman’s body was found four days later in a wooded area along Gibb Anderson Road in Jefferson County.
The two cousins are charged with capital murder, kidnapping, robbery and theft of property following Fragstein’s disappearance and death.
Due to court room procedures and restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith’s attorney along with 20th Judicial District Prosecutor Carol Crews and senior deputy prosecutor John Hout agreed to reschedule the 18-year-old’s trial. Smith previously was scheduled to stand trial June 8-12. However, that week-long trial will instead be held either in November or December.
Circuit Judge Troy Braswell Jr. postponed Mackrell’s trial last month. The month-long trial was rescheduled to adhere to the Arkansas Supreme Court’s pur curiam order, which relieved all prospective jurors in the state through May 1. His trial would have started on April 20, but instead will begin on Sept. 21.
When asked if Nov. 2-5 would be a good time to reschedule Smith’s trial, Crews and Hout said there was potential for an overlap in trials. The two attorneys currently have an unrelated jury trial scheduled in a separate court division for Nov. 2-5. However, the 20th Judicial District prosecutor said it was likely the defendant – Andrew Morstain – would agree to a plea deal instead of going to trial.
Crews said she could update the court in two weeks on whether Morstain’s trial would continue as scheduled. Should the trial remain on the docket, Smith’s trial would be held Dec. 7-11 instead.
Prior to Smith’s trial there will be a pretrial hearing, allowing attorneys on both sides of the matter to argue for or against the defense team’s most recent motion.
Last week, defense attorney Garfield W. Bloodman filed a motion on Smith’s behalf, asking that the circuit judge bar prosecutors from introducing gang-related testimony during his client’s trial.
The defense attorney argued that Smith’s case “has absolutely nothing to do with gangs and such evidence should be excluded,” adding that such evidence was introduced during the Pine Bluff teen’s transfer hearing.
“Although the State does not intend to introduce any evidence of his alleged gang involvement for the purpose of proving that he acted in conformity therewith on the incident date, it may be relevant for purposes of his identification during the course of the investigation,” Crews wrote in her response to Bloodman’s motion. “The State would be agreeable to limiting that evidence in a way as not to prejudice [Smith], but maintains that he was identified by an employee of the Jefferson County Juvenile Court because of his involvement with a certain group of individuals known in that community.”
Braswell scheduled a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 to allow attorneys to further discuss the motion at hand.
