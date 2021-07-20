The Pine Street Backpack program will once again provide backpacks filled with school supplies for local families who need them.
The grassroots program that started 14 years ago grew quickly as word spread. The program regularly serves at least 1,000 area families each year. Though the numbers were down a bit in 2020 – co-founder Tim Ester said there were around 600 backpacks handed out last year – the group expects to get back to at least 1,000 this year.
“We anticipate this year getting back to numbers we had pre-pandemic or possibly more,” Ester told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We’ve helped more than 12,000 families since it started in 2007.”
In order to receive a backpack, families must pre-register, Ester said. Pre-registration will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon July 24 and July 31 at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St. in Conway.
Masks are required and attendees are asked to help facilitate social distancing by only sending one family member (parent) to register when possible.
“We’re taking all the safety measures we can to keep everyone safe,” Ester said.
In previous years, the program would have a carnival with free food, door prizes and family-friendly games on the day of distribution.
However, due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19, the group will distribute the filled backpacks without the carnival and lunch. They will still have giveaways – gift cards to local businesses.
“Eventually we want to get back to having a carnival; we just aren’t there yet,” Ester said.
Distribution will be at the church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14.
Ester said he’s been overwhelmed by the community support of this project.
The Conway police and fire departments and the University of Central Arkansas athletics department volunteer to help each year with the stuffing and distribution of backpacks.
“We’re so fortunate to have the support of this community,” Ester said, noting the organization received an Arkansas Community Foundation of Faulkner County grant this year. “We were blessed to receive that grant.”
Ester said he’s glad to see the program continue to flourish.
“It’s kind of overwhelming to see all those smiling faces. It’s like Christmas in August,” he said. “The program is going strong. We’re looking forward to helping those families.”
Visit pinestreetpacks.com for more information. Anyone wanting to donate or sign up to volunteer can do so at the website.
