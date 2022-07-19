The Pine Street Backpack program will once again provide backpacks stuffed with school supplies for local families who need them.
As the program enters its 15th year, it has helped more than 13,000 local families as they prepare for children to head back to school.
The grassroots program was started by Tim and Gena Ester and grew quickly. Over the past several years, the program has served at least 1,000 families annually.
There are two opportunities to preregister to participate in the program.
“Preregistration is a must,” co-founder Tim Ester said.
Participants may preregister from 10 a.m. to noon July 23 or July 30 at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St. in Conway.
Masks are required and attendees are asked to help facilitate social distancing by only sending one family member (parent) to register when possible.
Ester said the program is made possible with the help of volunteers and community sponsors.
“We depend a lot on our community,” he said.
In previous years, the program would have a carnival with free food, door prizes and family-friendly games on the day of distribution.
However, due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 in the area, the group will distribute the filled backpacks without the carnival and lunch. Distribution will be at the church from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 13 at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church.
Visit pinestreetpacks.com for more information. Anyone wanting to donate or sign up to volunteer can do so at the website.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.