The Pine Street Backpack Program will once again provide backpacks filled with school supplies for local families who need them.
“Over 95 percent of the school supplies they need are in the backpacks,” program co-founder Tim Ester said.
Updated: July 21, 2023 @ 12:35 am
The grassroots program that started 16 years ago grew quickly as word spread. For the past 16 years, the program has served around 1,000 area children annually.
In order to receive a backpack, families must register and they have three opportunities to do so.
“I can’t emphasize enough, you must preregister,” Ester said.
The first preregistration will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church, 601 Spruce St. in Conway; the second will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 29 at the same location; and the final registration is from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the same location.
The backpacks will be distributed from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 12 at Pleasant Branch Baptist Church.
This year, the program is bringing back the carnival with free food, door prizes and family-friendly activities the day of distribution.
“There will be food, fun, door prizes, lots of different things to get the kids ready for school,” Ester said.
Visit pinestreetpacks.com for more information. Anyone wanting to donate or sign up to volunteer can do so at the website.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
