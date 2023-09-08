The Conway Corp Board of Directors recently elected Kateryna Pitchford to serve a seven-year term beginning May 8, 2023, the utility provider announced in a news release on Friday. Pitchford is Professor of Business at Central Baptist College.

She is currently serving as an advocate for Ukraine in Arkansas and is a member of the Conway Noon Rotary Club. Pitchford is a 2018 graduate of the Conway Area Leadership Institute and has received several leadership awards including the Professionalism Award at Central Baptist College, the Brazo Zulu Award from the Conway Noon Rotary Club and the Paul Harris Fellow award from Rotary International.

