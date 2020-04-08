A local pizzeria will provide lunch and dinner to health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic to show its appreciation for them.
Teams from Hideaway Pizza will deliver nearly 1,500 large pizzas to hospitals in 19 towns throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma, including Conway Regional Medical Center and Baptist Health in Conway.
Darren Lister, co-owner of the locally owned chain, said staff spent the past week contacting the health care facilities to coordinate the effort, which will feed around 6,000 hospital staff members over two days.
He said Hideaway Pizza crews have been busy making dough, grating cheese, folding boxes and figuring out the logistics of delivery for Tuesday and Wednesday.
“One of our general managers from the Cherry St. store asked if she could donate some pizzas to her sister working as an ER nurse at OSU Medical Center because they have been working hard through all this. She wanted to do something nice for her,” he said, explaining how the idea came to be. “That got us thinking about what we could do to help since many of our employees have family in the medical fields on the front lines. After talking with our staff we decided to try and do this for as many hospitals as possible.”
The Conway restaurant delivered lunch and dinner to the two Conway hospitals Tuesday.
“We have been very fortunate that Oklahoma and Arkansas have supported us so we just wanted to Pay it Forward to the ones who are helping fight this terrible virus, working to keep everyone safe. Plus this gives our teams the opportunities to give back because the communities have supported us through this crisis. Our teams are all very excited about being a part of this effort and want to help in any way they can,” Lister said. “We are all in this together. As much as this is for the medical workers, it’s really for our teams as well so they can feel good about doing good for their community. Hideaway has always worked on the premise that we choose to do things because they are right thing to do, and we hope that our pizza and our employees’ enthusiasm to do this helps the medical community know we appreciate what they are doing for us every day.”
Hospital administrators said the community support has boosted morale during these trying times.
“The community support has been overwhelming, and on behalf of our medical staff, employees and volunteers I cannot thank everyone enough,” Tim Bowen, president of Baptist Health-Conway, said. “Generous donations like the one from Hideaway Pizza to feed all our staff have meant so much to the morale during this pandemic. I’ve always known this community is special, but seeing the generosity and love shown this pandemic toward our hospital means the world. It has put smiles on our faces and happy tears in our eyes to see the support.”
Matt Troup, Conway Regional president and CEO, said he is appreciative of the gesture.
“We are so grateful for the support we’ve seen from our community during this time. From meals for our staff to Park & Pray events, we are energized and encouraged by the acts of kindness and generosity we experience each day. It is our community’s strong sense of partnership, dedication, and compassion that strengthens us through any challenge,” he said.
