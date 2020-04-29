The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and city of Conway partnered with the Lollie Bottoms Pilot Association and Bulldog Flight Team to bring residents an airplane parade to signify what would have been the start of Toad Suck Daze.
A new date for the annual festival, which was postponed due to the pandemic, had not been decided as of press time Wednesday.
“We all recognize that Toad Suck Daze promotes our community and brings a lot of people into Conway,” Lollie Bottoms Pilot Association member William Otto, who helped organize the parade and will fly in it, told the Log Cabin Democrat. “We’re all disappointed we can’t do that right now. This is a small token to entertain Conway residents for a little bit.”
A parade of around 25 planes will take off from the Conway airport at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The “parade route” is expected to take around 40 minutes, Otto said.
The planes will start at Cadron Settlement Park on an eastbound run. Pilots will stay on the south side of the ridge (that Hogan Road divides) and follow that to the east, past Don Owen Sports Complex. They will follow Lower Ridge Road all the way to Sunny Gap Road before turning west and following Highway 64 back into town.
Pilots will follow Prince Street to the Four Winds Chapel and continue westbound to the river.
They will then go east and follow College Avenue all the way across town, across Central Landing, across Conway Commons, and turn around Conway Christian School. They will finish up by following Dave Ward Drive to the corner of Nutter Chapel (at the new pedestrian bridge) then head south toward Cresthaven and will turn back west and return to airport.
“The planned route is for safety first. It also covers most of the residential areas of Conway city limits,” Otto said, noting the parade will be staggered with faster planes in the lead. “We’ll be at 1,000 feet and we will be spaced out a quarter mile between each airplane.”
The Bulldog Flight Team, who did the hearts over Conway earlier this month, will fly at 2,000 feet making passes back and forth, Otto said.
“I think everyone involved is a civic-minded person,” he said. “Families can sit in their own backyards and watch the planes fly over. We’re obeying the rules, but hopefully giving them a little break from talking or thinking about COVID.”
Otto said when officials approached the Lollie Bottoms Pilot Association to do this, there was an overwhelmingly positive response.
“Every single pilot I asked jumped in and said absolutely; not one person said no,” he said.
He praised the community sponsors — Centennial Bank, which will grill burgers and hot dogs for the pilots and Satterfield Oil, which donated the fuel for the parade — along with the Chamber and city officials, especially the Conway Airport.
“We couldn’t do it without the airport staff,” Otto said.
He noted that 98 percent of the pilots are members of the association, reside in Faulkner County and have planes at the Conway airport.
“It’s definitely a homegrown effort,” Otto said.
