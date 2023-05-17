The Conway Planning Commission approved a request for a height variance on Harps’ building during its regular meeting Monday.
The property the grocery store is building on is in a C-2 zoning district, which has a maximum height limit that cannot exceed 25 feet. Harps current plan for the store is to have the main structure be 26 feet tall and have two attached towers that would be 32 feet and 38 feet tall.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the variance request saying that the increase in height would not likely have any type of negative impact on the area.
However, the approval was met with one condition that any additional structures or redevelopments on the property in the future would not be allowed to exceed the 25-foot maximum requirement.
Commissioners also heard an appeal request for a previous denial by the Conway Director of Planning for a sign variance for the AutoZone on Oak Street.
The current zoning code states that properties zoned C-3 are allowed signage that cannot exceed eight feet in height, but the applicant with AutoZone requested a variance to put up a sign that was 20 feet in height which was previously denied.
The applicant felt that a sign on the corner of Oak Street and Simon Street would block the visibility of the company’s sign for traffic heading east along East Oak Street. However the director of planning visited the site and said that it did not appear that the other sign would have any impact on the visibility of AutoZone’s sign.
Commissioners also brought up that the current Oak Street Ahead plan would include some type of beautification in this area and that a 20-foot sign would not allow for that.
Commissioners unanimously voted to uphold the Director of Planning’s denial of the sign variance for AutoZone.
Commissioner also unanimously voted to approved:
A request to rezone a property on Old Morrilton Highway from a two family residential district to a general office district.
A request to rezone property on Pike Ridge Road from a One Family Residential to an Open Display Highway Commercial.
A request for a variance to reduce a planting screen easement on Shamrock Drive due to an in-ground pool that is “encroaching” into the easement.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
