The Conway Planning Commission approved a request for a height variance on Harps’ building during its regular meeting Monday.

The property the grocery store is building on is in a C-2 zoning district, which has a maximum height limit that cannot exceed 25 feet. Harps current plan for the store is to have the main structure be 26 feet tall and have two attached towers that would be 32 feet and 38 feet tall.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

