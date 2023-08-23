The Conway Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to create a Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy location on Prince Street at its regular meeting on Monday.

The proposed location for the Braum’s location is at 2505/2515 Prince St. and 963 Ferris Road, near the roundabout across the street from Chik-Fil-A. This is the same location Whataburger previously wanted for a location in Conway but was denied by the Conway City Council in January due to the popular burger chain being a 24-hour restaurant, of which Braum’s is not.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

