The Conway Planning Commission approved a conditional use permit to create a Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy location on Prince Street at its regular meeting on Monday.
The proposed location for the Braum’s location is at 2505/2515 Prince St. and 963 Ferris Road, near the roundabout across the street from Chik-Fil-A. This is the same location Whataburger previously wanted for a location in Conway but was denied by the Conway City Council in January due to the popular burger chain being a 24-hour restaurant, of which Braum’s is not.
According to the conditional use permit, the Braum’s location’s operating hours will be limited to just 5 a.m. to midnight, however a representative for the property said Monday that the location won’t be open that late nor that early.
One commissioner said that she searched the other Braum’s locations in the state and confirmed that none of them stayed open later than 10:30 p.m. which aligns with the conditional use requirements.
The new Conway location would be a dine-in quick service restaurant with a drive through service. It would also have a fresh market and grocery component to it.
The fresh market would make up 34 percent of the building’s area and include a variety of products that are mostly provided by Braum’s Dairy Farms in Oklahoma that are delivered to the location within 36 hours. The produce sold in these mini grocery stores features the chain’s own brand of bread, baked goods and dairy products.
This would be one of the first Braum’s Ice Cream locations in central Arkansas. All of the current locations in the state are in the northwest region in cities such as Fayetteville, Fort Smith and Rogers.
Rumors of a Braum’s Ice Cream location coming to Conway started circulating the internet last year, but while the fast food chain did say that it was looking at buying property in the state, the chain said there were no plans for a location yet at the time.
The Planning Commission approved the conditional use permit by an unanimous vote.
Commissioners also approved a conditional use permit to allow for a shelter for the homeless at a property located at 134 Harkrider St.
The proposed location is currently a Continental Motel. The nonprofit Conway Ministry Center is looking to turn the old motel into a homeless shelter.
“The city has a really solid plan for sheltering single adults over on Gum Street, but currently there is not a solid plan for sheltering families with children,” Spring Hunter, the executive director of the Conway Ministry Center, said on Monday.
There was some pushback to the shelter on Monday, particularly from the daughter of the owner of the Budget Inn next door to the location in question. The daughter said that her family has experience with homeless shelters being built near their hotels from living back in San Fransisco, adding that within a few months, “the place became a shelter for drug addicts and sex offenders.” She also voiced concerns related to trespassing and damages to her family business’ own property.
“We didn’t have the intentions to come up to the council and object such a noble cause that Conway Ministry is planning, but we had no choice but to put the livelihood of our family and business as a priority,” she told the commissioners on Monday.
Hunter, along with other commissioners, did say that the shelter would only be for homeless families, which they hope will prevent the Budget Inn’s worries from becoming a reality.
The conditional use permit for the homeless shelter was eventually approved by an unanimous vote. Hunter said that she hopes the shelter can be up and running by April 28, 2024, the 10th anniversary of the Conway Ministry Center.
Other agenda items approved Monday include:
A request to rezone property located at 931 Faulkner St. from O-3 to C-1.
A request to rezone property located at 203 Second St. from R-2 to MF-3.
A request to rezone about 27.73 acres located at 450 Corporate Drive from PUD and I-3 to S-1.
A request to rezone property located at 523 Polk St. from R-2A to R-2.
A request to rezone property located at 505 Polk St. from R-2A to R-2.
A request to rezone property located at 2730 Allyson Lane from O-2 to O-1.
A request for major modification to the Central Landing Planned Unit Development to remove the approved use single-family residential and increase total allowed multi-family residential units.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.