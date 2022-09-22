The Conway Planning Commission approved requests to rezone three different properties in the city during its regular meeting Monday.
All three properties that were approved for rezoning by the commission were rezoned to residential properties.
One of the properties was 4.06 acres of a 19-lot subdivision at the southeast corner of Favre Lane and South Donaghey Avenue. Of these 19 lots, 16 of them will be feature two-family dwellings, aka duplexes.
About 1.28 acres located at the southwest corner of Lower Ridge Road and Matthews Meadows Lane was requested to be rezoned to house multi-family dwellings. This location was formally for agricultural but will now be divided into two different duplexes.
The third property is located at 4701 Westin Park Drive and was requested to be rezoned from a Quiet Office District into a One Family Residential District. It is estimated that this subdivision will hold a maximum of 11 lots.
The Commission also approved for the preliminary plot approval of the Bird’s Nest Subdivision and the 1600 Place PUD (Planned Unit Development).
Lastly, The Commission approved amendments to the rules for conditional-use permits and zoning amendment applications. One of these amendments includes cleaning up linage related to public notice signs.
With this change to the review producers, an applicant can amend the application 10 days prior to the public hearing as long as the amendment would result in a lower intensity zoning district, such as moving from a C3 zoning to a C2 zoning. If the change is later than 10 days, it will automatically be tabled.
All items will go before the Conway City Council with the planning commission’s recommendations.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
