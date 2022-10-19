The Conway Planning Commission voted to deny a tire company’s application to rezone a property on Dave Ward Drive in order to relocate its business to the area during its regular meeting Monday.

The company, 8 Day Tires, filed a request with the planning commission to rezone an .86-acre agricultural lot on 3455 Dave Ward Drive to a neighborhood commercial property.

