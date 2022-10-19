The Conway Planning Commission voted to deny a tire company’s application to rezone a property on Dave Ward Drive in order to relocate its business to the area during its regular meeting Monday.
The company, 8 Day Tires, filed a request with the planning commission to rezone an .86-acre agricultural lot on 3455 Dave Ward Drive to a neighborhood commercial property.
The property would be roughly a mile west of the company’s current location and a representative with the company said that it is needing to move because it has outgrown its current building. The representative said that the company currently rents the building and said the owner is not willing to invest in the facility to make it more “aesthetically pleasing.”
“We understand that the neighbors are concerned and we just want to be good neighbors,” the representative said.
The property the tire shop is requesting is surrounded by residential districts with a large family subdivision to the south. Staff already recommended not to accept this application prior to the meeting saying that the company could “negatively impact adjacent properties, particularly residential uses, given the proposed development.”
Many residents that live near the area spoke out against the application moving nearby at the meeting on Monday.
“It is not in harmony with all of the residents surrounding the proposed business due to the nature of the business,” Wilton Madison, who owns the acre next to the land in question, said.
Madison said that there are safety problems with cars stopping to turn into the business that can cause accidents as well as concerns of pollutants that come from used tires that can get into the wells in the area.
The representative with 8 Day Tires said that the company understands the environmental concerns, but that it is “just a tire business” and wouldn’t use any harmful chemicals.
Another resident, Larry Acklin, who has lived in the area for about 44 years, brought up concerns over tires attracting bugs, namely mosquitoes and snakes, to the area.
“That area is just not, in my estimation, a place for a tire shop,” he said. “It scares me to death to think about something like that being in our neighborhood.”
His wife, Ernestine Acklin, also spoke out against the tire shop moving into the neighborhood, mainly bringing up aesthetic concerns.
“I know the building looks nice on paper, but I don’t like the idea of something like that right beside my driveway, and I see it as I go in and out every day,” she said.
The application was eventually denied by the planning commission by a six to one vote with Commissioner Alexander Baney being the sole vote in favor of it. 8 Day Tires still, however, has the opportunity to appeal the decision to the Conway City Council.
The planning commission also approved of the annexation of 1.99 acres located at 48 Southshore Lane, east of Friendship Road and north of Northview Estates Planned Unit Development.
The proposed property, which is currently one lot that contains a single-family home and an accessory building, was approved by the commission contingent upon the property being platted.
The Planning Commission also approved:
A request for a preliminary plat approval of Bell Valley Phase 5.
A request to waiver for a minor subdivision.
A request for conditional use permit to allow up to 12 dwelling units per acre on Lower Ridge Road.
A request for conditional use permit to allow a Publicly-Owned Service Facility and Unit Facility use in an A-1 zoning district located on South German Lane.
A request to rezone property at 4106 Prince Street from R-1 to C-3 was tabled for the November meeting.
