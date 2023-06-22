The Conway Planning Commission voted to deny a controversial request to rezone about 11.6 acres of property located Padgett Road at the intersection of Spencer Lake Drive from from Agricultural to Planned United Development (PUD) during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The property in question is located immediately south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School on Padgett Road in Ward 3 of the city of Conway and is better known as the Ivy Ridge PUD.
This PUD would feature views of Spencer Lake and have direct access to the Woodrow Cummins Elementary School Campus.
Previously, two public information sessions were held, one in April and one in May, to inform and discuss with the public about the project.
At the April meeting, 84 people in attendance said that they were opposed to the initial version of the proposal which included 144 multi-family units with concerns related to drainage, wildlife, compatibility with surrounding neighborhoods, property values of surrounding neighborhoods and traffic.
About half of the people at that April meeting did say that a development density closer to standard R-1 requirements would be more appropriate and the applicant for the Ivy Ridge PUD did agree to modify the proposal to address the concerns from the community.
At the May meeting, the applicant unveiled a revised proposal that would create a single-family subdivision design, which would be more compatible with the city’s comprehensive plan, that also addressed other concerns from the residents at the April meeting.
Of the 33 people present at the May meeting, 31 were still opposed to the revised proposal with concerns related to water quality of Spencer Lake, detention, trash, sizes of homes, sizes of lots, the safety of the detention pond in proximity to Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, the size of the parking area in front of homes, on-street parking and, again, traffic.
After the two meetings, the applicant for Ivy Ridge met with city staff where the applicant agreed to increase the distance between the back of the sidewalk and front of the garages to 20 feet to better accommodate parking. The applicant also agreed to include a safety-bench around the detention pond to increase safety at the drainage facility.
On Tuesday, the Planning Commission held a meeting to discuss the Ivy Ridge PUD request with city staff recommending to approve the project. The city chambers was filled with citizens against the project with some commissioners saying that it was the most people they’ve ever seen at a Planning Commission meeting.
Landon Sanders, a representative on behalf of the applicant for the project, spoke in favor of the request on Tuesday.
“We have done everything we can to address all kinds of issues that have been brought up by the neighbors,” he said.
However, many people in the audience spoke out against the project, including former Planning Commission Chairman Brandon Ruhl.
“Simply put, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” he said.
Over the past few months, many citizens have spoken out against the project with current Planning Commission Chairman Rebekah Fincher saying that the Commission has received over 60 emails against the project.
“In my time on the Planning Commission, if you take all of the emails combined for any other thing we have been asked to consider, it does not overcome the number of emails that we’ve received of the number of people that are not for this,” Fincher said.
Despite the backlash from the public, commissioner Ethan Reed did voice his support of the project.
“In other areas of the city, we have approved similar items,” he said Tuesday. “I’m probably going to be the unpopular guy here because I do think that it does fit (to the surrounding area) because it is a similar land use.”
Despite Reed and the city staff being in favor of the project, other commissioners were not.
“I very much respect staff’s recommendation and I put a lot of weight into their recommendation, but this one’s different,” Commissioner Adam Bell said. “We’ve never seen pushback like this. The room’s been full, but not this full. Not to mention the hundreds of emails we’ve gotten in the past month. It’s not something I feel we should be supporting.”
Some Commissioners did think the project was a good idea, but that the area the applicant is wanting it in was not the place for it.
“I think it is a good idea,” Commissioner Mark Ferguson said. “I think this is something that would benefit Conway, but I just don’t think this is the area for this type of development.”
Commissioner Alexander Baney, who was born and raised in West Conway near where this area is located, said that the PUD would change the aesthetic of the area in a negative way.
“The Infrastructure in the area is not able to support what is currently out there,” he said. “You go and add an additional two, three, four hundred car trips a day out there, the danger that that poses to the children at the school is deeply concerning to me.”
In the end, the request was denied by the Planning Commission with Reed being the one vote in favor of the project and Commissioner Latisha Sanders-Jones abstaining from voting either way.
“I think what makes this city so special is that when people can come together and work out their differences, we get something really cool and unique,” Chairman Fincher said. “I just don’t think we are there right now.”
The full discussion as well as the previous two public information meetings can be viewed on the City of Conway’s YouTube channel.
The Planning Commission also approved a request for a zoning variance that would reduce the minimum lot depth at a property located on Robins Street. Commissioners also discussed a request to rezone property and for a conditional use permit to allow for a Childcare Facility located on 1700 South Boulevard and sent it over to City Council with recommendation of approval.
