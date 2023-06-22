The Conway Planning Commission voted to deny a controversial request to rezone about 11.6 acres of property located Padgett Road at the intersection of Spencer Lake Drive from from Agricultural to Planned United Development (PUD) during its regular meeting Tuesday.

The property in question is located immediately south of Woodrow Cummins Elementary School on Padgett Road in Ward 3 of the city of Conway and is better known as the Ivy Ridge PUD.

