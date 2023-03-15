The Conway Planning Commission had a lengthy discussion in relation to an appeal of an interpretation of subdivision regulations in relation to sidewalks during its regular meeting Monday.
The applicant was with the Cresthaven Subdivision Phase 4, specifically on Harbelle Drive, and wanted to appeal the interpretation and application of the subdivision regulation that related to the requirement of sidewalks by then-Director of Planning and Development James Walden.
According to Article V, Section 9 of the Subdivision Regulations, “Sidewalks shall be constructed on both sides of all streets within all zoning districts within Conway city limits and within the Conway Territorial Jurisdiction.”
The approved building permit site plans on Harbelle Drive did not reflect the addition of any sidewalks and instead had an open ditch cross section so planning staff “inferred” that the applicant intended to pay fees in-lieu of sidewalk construction.
The applicant was billed $4,677 for the construction of a new home on Harbelle Drive and later received two additional invoices, each in the same amount for two other properties on the same street.
According to the applicant, the two additional homes on Harbelle Drive were nearing completion and neither were assessed in-lieu sidewalk fees at the time of permitting months earlier.
City staff from permitting/planning and the mayor’s office then met with the applicant in order to “clarify and resolve” the issue. At the meeting, city staff determined that Walden’s interpretation of the regulations was accurate, and that the applicant would either need to construct sidewalks on the property or pay the proper fees.
The applicant then appealed that decision to the Planning Commission where it discussed on Monday if Walden properly interpreted the code.
After a lengthy discussion, the Planning Commission decided that the interpretation was correct, but that it was applied incorrectly. Thus, it decided to recommend that the City Council take up the issue instead, noting the council would be the correct entity to make a final decision on the fees.
The Planning Commission also approved:
A request for a conditional use permit to allow an Extermination Service in an O-1 zoning district for property located at 783 Diane Lane.
A consideration to recommend the City Council adopt the Oak Street Ahead Corridor Plan.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.