The Conway Planning Commission met Monday evening where they discussed a request for a conditional-use permit to allow for a new child care facility in Conway.
The new child care center will be with Goddard Schools, an early childhood education provider for infants through Pre-K-aged kids that includes some enrichment programs for Kindergarten-aged children as well.
Goddard Schools currently has more than 500 locations across the country including in Little Rock, Fayetteville and Bentonville, as well as a location under construction in Jonesboro.
The location of the Goddard School in Conway would be located south of College Avenue and east of Hogan Lane. The Conway location would be 1.5 acres and include three separate play areas in the back of the building.
The request was approved by the planning commission to be sent to the Conway City Council next week with a recommendation to approve it. Planning Commission vice-chair Rebekah Fincher voted to abstain saying that she “may or may not know” the people involved with child care center. She later learned after the voting had already been completed that she only knows the owners of the Goddard School in Little Rock, but still wanted to remain transparent before voting on the issue. She said that had she voted, she would’ve voted in favor of the request.
The request was approved with the following conditions:
Operating hours are limited to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All proposed site improvements shall be subject to development standards as outlined in Article 1101 of the Conway Zoning Code, unless otherwise noted in permit conditions.
Driveway to align with the shared property line to the north and will be required to provide shared access with the proposed out-parcel.
Parking layout will require revisions and will be addressed during the development review process.
The property shall be platted in accordance with the Conway Subdivision Ordinance prior to the issuance of building permits.
Decorative fencing or decorative vinyl-coated chain link fencing required. Any new fencing shall comply with Article 1101, Development Review Standards, of the Zoning Code. Fencing type and placement shall be approved by Planning Staff prior to installation.
All signage shall be permitted and installed in accordance with Article 1301 of the Conway Zoning Code (Sign Ordinance).
Upon development review approval, any expansions or additions to the structure or outdoor play area as well as any changes to the use shall require an amended or new conditional use permit.
The conditional use shall automatically expire if the approved use ceases for more than 18 consecutive months.
The conditional use shall become null and void if construction for the site is not commenced within 18 months of approval.
