The Conway Planning Commission elected new officers for the commission’s 2023 term at its regular meeting Monday.
The Planning commission, as per its by-laws, have to elect three officer positions – chair, vice chair and secretary – every November for a one calendar year term.
Rebekah Fincher, current vice chair, was nominated and approved to be the new commission chair.
“The chair shall preside at all meetings and hearings of the commission, shall sign all approved minutes and other appropriate documents on behalf of the commission, and, in coordination with planning staff, be responsible for the orientation and training of new members,” the position’s description reads.
Laura King, the current secretary on the commission, was nominated and approved to be the new commission vice chair.
“The vice chair assumes all duties of the chair in the chair’s absence,” the position’s description reads.
Lastly, Drew Spurgers was nominated and approved to be the commission’s new secretary.
“The secretary, in coordination with staff, is responsible for monitoring the minutes of each meeting, maintaining a copy of the bylaws for the commission, maintaining a record of the current membership including terms of office, maintaining a record of the organization of the commission, and the distribution of conflict of interest forms at the appropriate time,” the position’s description reads.
Fincher, King and Spurgers will be in these positions starting in January through the remainder of 2023.
The planning commission also discussed the annexation of the Orchard Hill Subdivision during the meeting.
The annexation is about 32.23 acres located south of Empy Trail on Orchard Lane and Orchard Heights Drive. Along with the annexation, the area will be zoned to a one-family residential property.
The annexation of the Orchard Hill Subdivision was approved by the commission by an unanimous vote. It will go before the Conway City Council for approval with the planning commission’s recommendation to pass.
The commission also approved multiple rezoning requests including:
A request for conditional use permit to allow Publicly-owned Service Facility and Utility Facility in an A-1 zoning district for property located at 1320 S German Lane.
A request to rezone 36.45 acres located west of South Country Club Road and north of Dave Ward Drive, including 633 S Country Club Road and 3285 Stermer Ln, from O-1 to S-1.
A request for conditional use permit to allow Duplex/2 Family Dwelling in a C-2 zoning district for property located at 2005 Meadowlake Road.
A request to rezone 5.56 acres located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Dave Ward Drive and S Country Club Road from O-1 to C-2.
A request to rezone 0.50 acres located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Dave Ward Drive and S Country Club Road from O-1 to C-2.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
