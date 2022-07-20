The Conway Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss a new sign ordinance proposed to the city.

The new sign code addresses multiple issues that have been brought to the city of Conway’s attention with the current sign code and addresses the recent Supreme Court case of Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which clarified when cities can impose content-based restrictions on temporary signage.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

