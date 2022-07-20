The Conway Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday at its regularly scheduled meeting to discuss a new sign ordinance proposed to the city.
The new sign code addresses multiple issues that have been brought to the city of Conway’s attention with the current sign code and addresses the recent Supreme Court case of Reed v. Town of Gilbert, which clarified when cities can impose content-based restrictions on temporary signage.
Some of the changes to the sign code include a ban on building new billboards within the city limits. Currently there is a maximum number of billboards the city of Conway could have with 32, but this sign code would prevent any new construction of billboards even before it hits that maximum number.
This means that if a billboard gets torn down for whatever reason, a new one cannot be rebuilt which will slowly, over time, phase out all billboards within the city limits. Billboards that are damaged can still be repaired however.
Another change to the sign code is a ban on string lights arounds windows, such as the ones seen on some vape shops in the area. James Walden, city planner, said that the reason for this specific ban is due to the city receiving multiple complaints about the aesthetic of these string lights; however, this ban was met with some pushback from some members of the committee.
“It just feels like a major overreach that we’re telling people how they can decorate the inside of their businesses personally,” Laura King, Planning Commission secretary, said.
Members of the public were asked to speak during the public hearing. Andrea Holt, the general manager at Little Rock Conway Sign Company, and Bob Whitehouse, the owner of Little Rock Conway Sign Company, spoke out against the proposed drafted code citing that there was no input from the public, more specifically local sign companies.
“We would like to see sign companies have some input,” Holt said. “We have a unique perspective and knowledge about the sign business.”
The code was drafted by a small task force that included the mayor’s office, city attorney’s office and Alderman David Grimes. No members of the public or sign companies were represented.
Greg Criner, a representative with Lamar Outdoor Advertising, also spoke out against the lack of input from sign companies.
“This draft, it goes without any input or suggestions from our industry,” he said. “It arrives with little to no advanced notice to prepare. It seems these are issues for companies that operate in the public to have a dialogue with public officials.”
Due to the lack of involvement from sign companies and some questions committee members had with a few of the changes, the proposed sign code was tabled until such dialogue could be completed.
The Planning Committee also held an additional public hearing to amend a section of Conway’s Zoning Code to add a tree planting requirement.
This would require a 1.5-inch in diameter tree that is “at breast height” to be planted for all newly-built, single-family and two-family (duplex) homes in an effort to mitigate tree loss that occurs during the development process.
“Folks have expressed concerns about single family neighborhoods taking out trees,” Walden said. “As a result, the mayor asked me to work with a task force or a small committee to kind of look at some ideas in terms of how we address mitigating those particular issues.”
This special task force included Conway Tree Board members, Alderman Shelley Mehl, Hal Crafton, Jim Rankin, Bobby French and Alexander Baney.
Walden described this code as “low-hanging fruit” that would be easy to implement.
“I like the idea behind it,” Planning Committee Chair Rhea Williams said. “I like trees too, and I don’t want us to be just a city of rooftops and no greenery.”
The proposed code was amended by the commission to only require the planting of trees if there are no trees on the lot. If there are multiple trees that meet the requirements of the code, then it will not be required to plant a new tree.
This code was approved to go to the Conway City Council for approval by a unanimous vote and, if approved, will go into effect on March 1, 2023.
