The Conway Planning Commission voted to approve major modifications to The Estates Planned Unit Development (PUD) Plan during its regular meeting.
The modifications approved on Tuesday were for almost 67 acres of the property on Nutters Chapel Road, which is east of Ridgedale Circle, that would allow for duplexes to be build on the existing single-family development.
The applicant requested these modifications due to the development costs and economic decline which would make the subdivision unable to be completed unless it can generate a profit in the first phase. These duplexes would allow for additional income to come from the property.
The existing PUD final development plan for this area that was approved in April of 2022 allowed for 151 single-family residential units to be built out in three phases. The approved modifications would create 43 lots for two-family residential units. The remaining 108 lots will still be for single-family residential units.
There was some pushback from the public with these modifications. One man who lives near the proposed property had some confusion if this development would come onto his property line.
The man said that his area is generally quiet and that another subdivision right behind his property would “take away” from his country atmosphere and defeat the point of living in the woods.
Another woman shared similar concerns as well as concerns about the amount of traffic that would come through with this property.
“When we move out in the country, we plan to be out in the country,” she said.
The Planning Commission approved the modifications in an unanimous vote.
The Planning Commission also approved to rezone 2.3 acres of property on Nutter Chapel Road from agricultural to one family residential district.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.