GREENBRIER — The Greenbrier Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to reaffirm a lot split on West Springhill Drive despite opposition from homeowners who neighbor the property.
The lot split request at 6B West Springhill Drive was initially approved by planning commissioners in September 2019 without a public hearing on the matter. Greenbrier Planning Commission Chair Hunter Thrasher said last month the commission set a public hearing for its July meeting to rectify not having a hearing before two homes were built on the Springhill property.
The issue was tabled on July 20 because it was not clear if all 10 families who live within 250 feet of the property in question were properly notified prior to the July hearing. Thrasher said this would allow all residents a chance to speak for or against the issue.
Nearly 30 residents filled the Greenbrier City Hall Courtroom to discuss the lot split Monday evening. The group said the public hearings on the matter were too late and that contractors Harry Schneider and Ronnie Mills had already broken the neighborhood’s covenants.
Residents are upset with the contractors and property owners for violating the neighborhood covenant that sets a standard for single-family homes that would not have more than one residence on a single plot.
The neighborhood covenant, which was established in January 1978, also states that no land in the area “shall be further sold off or [subdivided] in such a fashion as to create a building site or lot of less than [2] acres in area.”
Residents said they wanted planning commissioners to revoke the lot split and give assurance that similar issues would not happen in the future.
Though the 2.5-acre plot in question is located in Springhill, the Greenbrier Planning Commission had oversight over the zoning request because the area falls within a 1-mile territorial jurisdiction.
Attorney Gary Jiles represented the contractors and landowners during Monday’s hearing and argued against planning commissioners revoking the lot split request that was approved by the Greenbrier Planning Commission in September 2019.
“Greenbrier ordinances allow lot splits but not reversal … if you reverse [the decision] you have to buy the land,” he said before pointing out other residents in the area had also violated the neighborhood covenant.
City Attorney Dustin Chapman advised planning commissioners not to take action regarding the covenant’s wording because the city is only responsible for Greenbrier codes and ordinances. Issues regarding covenant violations were considered a civil matter, he said.
“It’s not our role to enforce [the neighborhood covenant] … not to say they don’t have a real problem,” he said.
Resident Bonita Clifton said she felt planning commissioners had already made up their minds prior to Monday’s hearing and that she did not think it was OK for the Greenbrier Planning Commission to make decisions for the Springhill community.
Voting against the Springhill residents’ wishes was not easy for the planning commissioners, Chapman said.
“This issue was certainly difficult and I think some of the commissioners were sympathetic to the residents and wanted to be able to intervene. But the law greatly restricts the city’s ability to consider private restive covenants of any neighborhood because those are private agreements between the landowners, and they can only be interpreted and enforced by the circuit civil courts, not the city government,” the city attorney said. “This question was researched this extensively and I advised that the law requires the commissioners to accept and approve any plat request as long as it meets the basic criteria of our planning code.
“Many neighbors were vocal about the issues with the Springhill covenants, but it was undisputed that the plat satisfied the basic criteria of the building rules.”
A group of residents who attended Monday’s meeting said the matter wasn’t over after planning commissioners voted unanimously to reaffirm the lot split. The group said it planned to band together and take the matter to a higher court.
“Be careful what you wish for,” Jiles said of the group seeking legal action. “I’m fairly certain I’ll come out with the win.”
