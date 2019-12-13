The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s State Plant Board voted at a public hearing and special board meeting held December 11 on proposed changes to the current rule regarding the use of dicamba herbicide in Arkansas.
The Plant Board voted to:
• Amend the proposed rule by removing the GPS mapping and online registry requirements for dicamba applications.
• Permanently allow the use of dicamba for burn-down applications from April 16 to May 25.
• Clarify the definition of egregious violation for violations occurring before March 11, 2019, and for violations occurring on or after March 11, 2019. Violations prior to March 11, 2019 are egregious if significant off-target crop damage is established. Violations after March 11, 2019 are egregious if the product is intentionally used in violation of the federal label or a state law or rule.
The proposed rule change will be reviewed at a joint meeting of the House and Senate Agriculture, Forestry, and Economic Development Committees. The rule will then go to the Arkansas Legislative Council’s Rule Review Subcommittee, followed by review and approval by the full Arkansas Legislative Council.
A copy of the amended proposed rule can be found www.aad.arkansas.gov/Websites/aad/images/markup%202019-12-11.pdf.
