A plant sale will be held on the parking lot of Wesley United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Face masks and personal distancing will be required. There will be no early sales. Rain date will be April 24. Proceeds will go toward the church major maintenance fund.
Numbering 90 varieties in all, approximately 1,100 plants will be for sale, including vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials, shrubs, butterfly plants, natives, houseplants, and hanging baskets. Many are unique and not easily available specimens, are home grown, and set at excellent prices. Shoppers are welcome to bring their own wagons or carts.
Wesley United Methodist Church is located at 2310 E. Oak Street, across from River Valley Tractor. If you have any questions, please call 501-796-3578.
