Special Olympics Arkansas will the annual Polar Plunge in 20 different locations this year over three months, including one on Feb. 20 in Greenbrier.
The in-person event will take place at Woolly Hollow State Park; however, due to COVID-19, this year’s plunge will look a little different. This year, along with a waiver and registration fee, plungee’s will be required to check in, wear masks and avoid plunging at the same time.
This means that each team will have a specific plunge time. Along with this, polar plunge times will be assigned by team and be compliant with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) events and Arkansas Department of Health Guidelines. No more than 50 people will be assigned at the same time.
The polar plunge is notoriously an event in which volunteers will jump into a waist-deep, cold body of water in order to raise awareness and money for the Special Olympics in Arkansas. People of all ages are allowed to participate in the event, and fire department volunteers will be on standby for safety.
The Greenbrier Polar Plunge for 2021 has a $15,000 fundraising goal. In order to donate, volunteers can register for the event.
In addition to the in-person location events, Special Olympics Arkansas will also host a virtual plunge. In order to participate in the virtual event, volunteers must register under the virtual plunge and start raising money.
While not everyone has access to a large body of water, virtual volunteers are encouraged to be hosed down, take an ice cold shower or bath, have a water balloon fight or run through a sprinkler.
The only other requirements for the virtual plunge are to record the plunge with either videos or pictures and then to share it on social media, tagging @SOarkansas on instagram and Special Olympics Arkansas on Facebook.
According to the website, all money raised will go to Special Olympics Arkansas in order to benefit more than 20,000 special olympics athletes – both young and old – in the state of Arkansas. These athletes compete and train year round in 15 different sports.
For more information about the various polar plunges in Arkansas, go to special olympicsarkansas.org.
