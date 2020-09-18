A Faulkner County man who reportedly led the Guy Police Department on a chase shortly before noon Tuesday has been identified and charged.
Joshua Lamont Ellis, 31, of Greenbrier was charged with fleeing, a Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a Class B misdemeanor; driving on a suspended license, an unclassified misdemeanor; and also cited for reportedly having fictitious tags, which is an unclassified misdemeanor; following the chase.
Guy Police Chief Christopher Humphrey attempted to pull over the black BMW that Ellis was driving Tuesday shortly after running the vehicle’s license plate information, which returned to a different vehicle, according to an incident report. An off-duty officer had also alerted the police chief that he saw a woman – 29-year-old Carmon Lynn Crowder of Bee Branch – who was wanted by the department on several misdemeanor charges get into the vehicle in question at the local Dollar General store.
Online records show that Crowder was wanted on theft by receiving, second-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing governmental operations, driving on a suspended license, having no liability insurance and failing to present her driver’s license charges stemming from an incident that reportedly happened on April 11.
Chief Humphrey turned on his blue lights to stop the vehicle in question after it turned off Highway 25 onto Sunset Lane. Ellis had turned into the first driveway on Sunset Lane when the police chief pulled in behind him.
The police chief said he could see Crowder in the passenger seat as he walked up to the BMW but could not tell who the other men – the driver (later identified as Ellis) and the back seat passenger – were. Before he made it to the suspect vehicle, Humphrey said he “heard the driver start and rev the engine of the BMW loudly.” From there, Ellis reportedly turned around in the grass and sped off toward Sunset Lane.
Ellis led the officer on a chase onto Battles Loop and continued on along Pinnacle Springs Road. According to the report, the police chief lost sight of the suspect vehicle on Old Highway 65, which is when he ultimately ended the pursuit.
Authorities were able to identify Ellis as the driver after a Dollar General manager pointed him out in a photo lineup the next day. The manager identified Ellis with “100%” certainty, according to a report.
Shortly after authorities identified the driver, a Greenbrier officer spotted the suspect vehicle on Hall Drive.
“[Greenbrier] Chief [Gene] Earnhart and Lt. [Rick] Woody made contact with Joshua Ellis and Carmon Crowder [at the Hall Drive residence],” the report reads in part. “Ellis was taken into custody for a parole violation warrant. Crowder was detained for giving a false name. Upon my arrival, I positively identified the car as the same one I had pursued the previous day. I identified Crowder and placed her under arrest for the City of Guy warrant.”
The report states that after Ellis was given his Miranda Rights, he admitted to fleeing police the day prior because he didn’t want his girlfriend to get arrested.
Authorities said the other passenger was not charged following the incident.
