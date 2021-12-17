The Conway Police Department (CPD) announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Conway Public Schools District (CPSD) student in relation to threats made again Carl Stuart Middle School.
The student, who police will not release any information of at this time, threatened to cause violence against the Conway middle school on Friday, Dec. 17.
“Detectives immediately began to investigate the threat and coordinated with school officials to identify the person responsible,” CPD said in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “Over the course of the investigation, we were able to identify and make an arrest of another juvenile.”
This is the second threat made against the district’s middle schools this week with another student being arrested on Monday for similar threats being made against Ruth Doyle and Bob Betty Courtway Middle Schools.
“It’s important to note that any threats of this nature will be taken extremely seriously,” CPD said. “At this time, however, we do not believe there was any legitimate intent to take action against the school.”
Despite the police not believing there was any intent behind the threats, just like with the threats made Monday, there will be an increased police presence at the Middle School for the safety of the students.
“We would like to thank the Conway Public School District for aiding us in this investigation,” CPD said. “As always, it is our duty to protect and keep our community safe which is why we will have a continued, increased police presence on school district campuses throughout the week.”
CPSD said in a statement to parents that other districts in the Conway area have seen similar “incidents” as the ones Conway is currently seeing. This all comes shortly after a school shooting in Michigan earlier this month that left four students dead and seven injured.
“Parents, please partner with us to share with students the gravity and long-standing consequences of these types of actions,” CPSD said in a message sent out to parents Wednesday. “Thank you, Conway Police, for keeping our schools and community safe.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.