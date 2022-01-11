From Conway Police Department reports
Checks stolen
On Monday, Jan. 3, police responded to a man who came into the police station lobby regarding a forgery report. The man told police that on Dec. 20, he placed his house payment check in the mailbox of another woman’s address. He said that before the woman got the mail, someone else had taken it out of her mailbox. Regions Bank later notified him that the check was cashed at the bank on Prince Street. The man told police that the man who he believes did it changed the name on the check and added “(-Cleaning)” in the for section of the check. The person signed the back of the check and cashed the $400.
Masked feud
On Tuesday, Jan 4, police responded to a call at the Hamlet Apartments on Donnell Ridge Road regarding a disturbance. The police spoke to a woman who said she and her 18-year-old daughter were at the office to check on the status regarding an apartment application for the daughter. Things became heated once the property manager asked her to put on a mask. The woman told police that the property manager started to yell at her and eventually started pushing her out the door. Police later ran the woman’s name through dispatch and found that she had a warrant out for her arrest from Indiana.
The police then later spoke with the property manager of the apartment complex who said that while speaking with he woman, he asked her to put on a mask because he is a high-risk individual for COVID-19. After she refused, he said he asked her to leave. He then said that as he had his hand out, the woman started trying to push him and “scratch him on his arm and hit him in the face.” The man along with another employee then tried to usher the woman and her daughter out the door. When police asked if he pushed her, he denied it. He said he wanted to file a criminal trespass report for the woman and her daughter.
